Another week, another world-class player joining OL Reign for the 2021 season. OL Reign today announced that U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Rose Lavelle will immediately join OL Reign as a U.S. allocated player. While initial rumors had indicated she’d be joining the Reign after the Olympics, the Reign confirmed Lavelle will start training with the club on May 26 and is expected to be available for selection in the next home match against the Washington Spirit on May 30.