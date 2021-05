An 11-year-old boy was injured and suffered from concussion after jumping from a school bus to avoid bullying, according to family.The boy’s father, Dion Murphy, told FOX 5 Atlanta that the incident followed months of bullying from other Walton County School District students.On 5 May, Mr Murphy said his son “felt [his] back was up against the wall,” and jumped out of a bus window. The students were from the Youth Middle School in Walton County. "One student jumped in his face,” said Mr Murphy after viewing footage from the incident, “he was pushing him against the window”The father continued:...