newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Rebound on the Dance Floor With ‘Heartbreak Anthem,’ by Galantis, Little Mix, and David Guetta

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Heartbreak Anthem” is far from a sad song, but something about listening to a dance track when there’s actually a possibility of dancing soon is emotional! Galantis, Little Mix, and David Guetta channeled all that and more for their triumphant anti-breakup anthem. This is not a shout-out to their ex. “This ain’t a heartbreak anthem, I don’t care what happened, but I ain’t got no time to dwell on it / Don’t want to throw a tantrum, you did what you had to, no I ain’t got no time to dwell on it,” Perrie Edwards croons in the chorus. The music video reunites the pop angels with Samuel Douek, who also directed their “Confetti” visual. Galantis is a collaborative project led by Christian Karlsson, a.k.a Bloodshy, known for Britney Spears’s “Toxic” and many more. Little Mix (Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock) became the first girl band to ever win Best British Group at the BRITs earlier this month. “Heartbreak Anthem” is their first feature as a three-piece, following up the remix to “Confetti” featuring Saweetie. With two out of three Little Mix members pregnant this summer, Mixers are dancing for four.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jade Thirlwall
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
David Guetta
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Mix#Dance Floor#Dance Music#Pop Music#Video Music#Heartbreak Anthem#Best British Group#Mixers#Song#Music Video#Confetti#A K A Bloodshy#Angels#Time#Rebound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & DanceVulture

Charli D’Amelio Dances Circles Around Lil Huddy in His New Music Video

Lil Huddy (a.k.a. TikTok’s Chase Hudson) has dropped a music video for his latest single, “America’s Sweetheart.” It features him slow-dancing with Charli D’Amelio, the other half of the TikTok-dubbed “ChaCha” couple. In a not-so-subtle reference to their messy breakup last year (he was accused of cheating), Lil Huddy sings in the chorus, “I’m the bad guy, and you’re America’s sweetheart.” The video opens with D’Amelio attempting to pull her former Hype House roommate out from under the dirt of his grave (a nod to the video for his last track, “The Eulogy of You and Me”). As he sings about feeling alone, misunderstood, and regretful, we see slow-motion shots of her dancing in a red dress and him smashing items on a table with a baseball bat. In one scene, he sits on a couch, cast in shadow, as multiple D’Amelios appear by his side. After a classic “look back at each other as we walk away” moment, they eventually stare directly into each other’s eyes and slow-dance together. Just when it looks like he’s going to go in for a kiss, the video cuts to a solo shot of D’Amelio coming up to the camera. “Chase!” she calls, as if she’s waking him up from a bad dream. Hmm, what could it all mean? Watch the video that’s sure to have TikTok talking above.
Musiccultr.com

Afrojack & David Guetta Collide Once Again For ‘Hero’

Good friends and frequent collaboration Afrojack and David Guetta and back together, this time with ‘Hero’, landing on Afrojack’s own Wall Recordings. The track brings us back a few years with the progressive melodic sound that we came to love from them both. The record has the ability to traverse the dance world as well as the more commercial world, helped by the artists’ name recognition. The track has some serious talent behind it, with it being co-written by Ellie Goulding, Stargate, Ryan Tedder and Jamie Scott. Luxtides provides feel good, inspiring vocals that perfectly accompany the instrumental.
UEFAlibertywingspan.com

Acoustic Avenues: David Guetta’s “listen”

This week I wanted to tell you guys about my favorite album of all time, Listen by David Guetta. This album is everything I could ever want all in one. It’s got great features and fantastic production. I am a huge fan of David Guetta and his music has always had a way of speaking to me. So, I wanted to share my favorites from this album. It’s really difficult to pick a top three so I am going to give you a top five,
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

What Makes Guetta Electronic Dance Music So Great?

David Guetta is a French musician and producer. His musical interests include house, pop, electronica and chill out. The sound of his music has been described as “trancey”. His electronic dance music is well known in the club scene and has been played at places like Coachella, Electric Love, Secret Garden, Leuca, Kulture, Tango and many others. David Guetta broke the mold when he mixed his own style of house music with that of drum and bass.
Musiccultr.com

Remix Radar April: David Guetta, DubVision & Tinlicker + More

April was filled with some excellent remixes, dive in below for some of the best!. Joel Corry, RAYE & David Gueta – BED (David Guetta Festival Mix) With the original approaching 100 million streams, David Guetta turns the record from radio hit to dance hit with his festival mix. Incorporating his future rave sound, Guetta produces a version much more suitable for DJ sets.
MusicEDMTunes

Afrojack & David Guetta Team Up For New Progressive Anthem, Hero

As trends in music change, so do artists. We’ve seen everything from big room, to progressive, future bass, trap, and even pop take the reigns as the dance worlds ‘hot’ genre. Not all artists are able to adapt to this, just as not all artists can weather the test of time. Two artists who have been able to adapt, and also stood the test of time thus far, are that of Afrojack & David Guetta. For a perfect example of this, look no further than their latest collaboration, ‘Hero‘.
MusicBBC

Little Mix: 'Friendship has driven this whole thing'

Little Mix spoke to BBC Breakfast about their new chart topping single Confetti and life as a trio, after former band mate Jesy Nelson left the group in December for mental health reasons. The group, who were put together on The X Factor 10 years ago, are the most successful...
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Boys Noize Drops Sizzling Dance Floor Cut “All I Want” ft. Jake Shears [LISTEN]

Boys Noize just unleashed his hotly anticipated new single, “All I Want” featuring Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears. Designed for the dance floor, “All I Want” is a sizzling, club-ready cut with unmistakeable vocals, clean synth work and a steady bassline. The track is as infectious as they come boasting hooks left and right — Give it to me! The song comes complete with an official music video, which is an unusual ride in itself.
Musicedm.com

Galantis Announce Upcoming Collaboration With David Guetta

Grammy-nominated dance music duo Galantis are gearing up for their biggest track in years. Coming this week is a collaborative single with David Guetta and The X Factor-winning group Little Mix, titled "Heartbreak Anthem." Across their social media pages, the trio of electronic music stars introduced a contest for fans...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Get the Best Electronic Dance Music Mix For Free

In this article we are going to talk about the best electronic dance music mix of the year. The electronic dance music scene in general is in a state of constant flux, as new artists come and go, old ones emerge and established talents are brought into play. Because of this, it’s never been more important for us as music consumers to constantly be on the lookout for the very best electronic dance music mix of the year.
MusicGrazia

Little Mix Make History As The First Female Act To Win Best Group

Little Mix sure have had an amazing few days. First, Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she was expecting a baby - and then so did bandmate Perrie Edwards. But now, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade Thirlwall have made history at the Brit Awards, becoming the first girl band to ever win the coveted trophy. 'Guys we have just made history. I am really emotional,' Perrie started.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Little Mix – ‘Confetti’ [Acoustic]

Little Mix are hot on the promotional trail for their latest smash, ‘Confetti.’. Mere days after making history at the 2021 Brit Awards, the girls have shared the acoustic version of ‘Confetti.’. The trio showed off their iconic vocals with stunning harmonies, impressive riffs, and power belting. Members Perrie Edwards...
Entertainmentzapgossip.com

Little Mix rake in touring profits of £8 million

Little Mix banked a whopping £8 million in touring profits in 2020. Accounts for their Eternal Magic Touring firm filed on August 31, 2020, show an impressive increase from £1.7 million to £9.7 million, despite the girl group not being able to tour as much over the past year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Little Mix Made History With Their BRIT Awards Win

On Tuesday (May 11), Little Mix made history at the BRIT Awards. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards took home the award for Best British Group—the first girl group to have ever done so. Though the girls were clearly excited to have made history with the award, it was...
Theater & Dancedancingastronaut.com

Imanbek and Cher Lloyd come together for dance floor dominator, ‘Baddest’

One of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2021, Imanbek continues to explore a variety of genres and vocal collaborators. His latest expedition “Baddest” convenes vocals from Cher Lloyd with the thrumming house notes that he’s for. The single’s dazzling flute melody and subtle piano notes, laced with a slow and steady bassline, set the stage for Lloyd to shine—and shine, she does.
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Anitta and More New Music Musts

Watch: Billie Eilish's Best Hair Colors Over the Years. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MusicSFGate

Olivia Rodrigo Delivers a Guitar-Heavy Heartbreak Anthem With New Single 'Good 4 U'

With the third single before the release of her debut album “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo is turning up the volume. “Good 4 U,” which was co-produced by Alexander 23 and Dan Nigro, further elaborates on the alternative edge displayed on previous single “Deja Vu,” delivering a nostalgic heartbreak anthem heavy with bass and electric guitar.