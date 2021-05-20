Man City To Face Competition From Man United For Premier League Midfielder

The talented midfielder has long been linked with a move away from East London, and the two Manchester clubs appear keen to make that happen. Rice has launched himself to the upper echelon of Premier League midfielders in the past two seasons, landing him in the conversation for a move to many of the big clubs.

Along with a striker and a left-back, City are said to be prioritising a holding midfielder in the summer transfer window, as long time midfield general Fernandinho is in the final months of his contract at the Etihad.

According to the Express, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could push for a move for the West Ham man should current United midfielder Fred depart Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

Unfortunately for the those big clubs that are hot on the trail of the England midfielder, West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to see Rice play a key role in helping the London club reach their lofty ambitions.

"I certainly wouldn't put a price on it. You can decide which figure you want to put on it but I wouldn't be sanctioning anything like that, that's for sure," Moyes said.

