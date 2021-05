The S.S. Badger car ferry will begin its 2021 season later this month with a ceremony at the Manitowoc dock. Students in the band programs at Manitowoc Lincoln, Lutheran, and Roncalli High Schools will be on hand on May 20th, performing a march that was composed specifically for the 150th anniversary of the City of Manitowoc. Mayor Justin Nickels will also speak at the event, which will occur shortly after the Badger docks at around noon.