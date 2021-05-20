Traveling Diary Connects Women Around The World During Pandemic Isolation

I am an avid traveler. I look forward to my next adventure. Each year I pick a new destination and start planning away. But at the beginning of 2020, even before the coronavirus derailed the world, I herniated a disc in my lower back and I was laid up for months. I had to cancel my upcoming trip to Japan. A trip I had been saving for and planning for years. Then Covid 19 shut us down. I, like many was forced to isolate, work from home, and reassess the future. I admit I was afraid to get on a plane and even visit family in another state. I had been in intensive rehab for my back and had just started to walk again without too much pain. I didn’t want to take any risk of catching the coronavirus, on top of battling a health issue. So I watched as many people did fly and I listened to their stories of the pains of going through airports, sitting next to strangers, flinching at every cough and sneeze and praying they didn’t catch the deadly virus. I waited and waited and dreamed about where I would go once I was fully vaccinated. That day finally came on my April birthday this year. After receiving two shots of the Moderna vaccine, I became motivated to get going and face my fears. While my choices were limited, I knew I wanted a beautiful escape from covering the news 24/7, from the frigid cold weather of Chicago, the divisive environment in the U-S and what I refer to as living in the concrete jungle. But even though I was vaccinated I had my trepidations. I could have gone the easier route and flown domestically but the tropics were calling my name. So I chose Turks Caicos in the Caribbean.