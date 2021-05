There are just three weeks left in this session of the Texas Legislature. Here’s a look at what’s happened over the past few days and what’s coming up. Reviving a once-dead bill: In an apparent act of retaliation against his own party, a Texas Democrat revived a bill on Friday that would restrict transgender students’ participation in sports.Senate Bill 29 would require the University Interscholastic League to force student athletes to play on sports teams based on their biological sex instead of their gender identity.