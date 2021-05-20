newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Teen baker sweetens lives making desserts for those in need

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — Vedika Jawa was 13 when she contacted a San Francisco Bay Area homeless shelter and offered to bake for its residents. They told her to come back when she was older. She wouldn’t take no for an answer, and she went all the way to...

www.turnto23.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#San Francisco Bay Area#Homeless Shelters#Food Drink#Teen#Kero#Baked Desserts#Calif#San Francisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcon chicks determined to be male

Three fuzzy gray-white lumps of fur practice flapping their tiny wings in their nest within the Campanile. Although they are still being fed by their parents, these falcon chicks are quickly learning how to walk, run and eventually fly. On May 12, UC Berkeley’s three new peregrine falcons were all...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Cooking Demonstration: Vegan Pancit

Can Filipino cuisine be vegan, healthy, and delicious – without losing its soul? Chef RG Enriquez says yes!. Enriquez, a self-styled "passionate purveyor of vegan Filipino recipes," will take us along step-by-step as she prepares her own take on classic Filipino food. RG says her veganized dishes are delicious without losing their traditional Filipino essence.
California Statecaliforniahealthline.org

California Healthline Daily Edition

A new federal regulation makes it easy to get test results and see what your doctor is recording about your health. One downside: You might not understand what you read. (Sarah Kwon, 5/17) News Of The Day. Nurses Criticize CDC's New Mask Rules: The largest union of registered nurses in...
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
Oakland, CAKQED

Former Employees Call Co-Op Plans Into Question at Starline Social Club

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club was presumed to be gone forever. In October 2020, the owners announced they were selling both the building and the business, citing pandemic-related financial struggles. But on April 29, in a surprising reversal greeted by hundreds of excited responses on social media, a press release and Instagram post stated that the Starline would return in September—and what's more, it would be converted into a worker-owned co-op.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Toast is the tie-dye shirt of foods - and still one of the Bay Area's finest culinary wonders

After a few weeks away from San Francisco, the thing I craved the most was good toast: a sandpapery facade shielding the tender, steamy insides of artisan bread, served with stew, soup, dip and fine butter. If you don’t bake it yourself, you have to try very hard to find decent bread in rural Illinois, and I was in no state of mind to knead. I wanted what I couldn’t have: thin slices of sourdough, their interiors tightened by the heat, with corners made for piercing through jelly-like egg yolks. Or, yes, the crumbly and rich cinnamon sugar brioche toast at Trouble Coffee in the Sunset District, where the smell of sea air mingles with the aroma of caramelized sweetness.
California StateBayInsider

California's K-12 enrollment drops by 160K students

OAKLAND, Calif. - Statewide enrollment numbers for K-12 public schools for the 2020-21 school year dropped nearly 3 percent, or 160,000 students, compared to the year before, according to the Public Policy Institute of California in a report released Friday. The figures were similar for Bay Area counties, which had...
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California is set to reopen on June 15: What will change?

On June 15, California plans to reopen after 15 months of pandemic restrictions. But a month before that date, it’s still not quite clear what exactly “reopen” means. State officials say it will be a return to business as usual for scores of sectors — including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters — that have been forced to limit capacity under California’s color-coded blueprint. Bars will be able to reopen indoors in every county. Private gatherings like weddings can resume with larger guest lists.