Gaza Strip, Gaza City —The airstrikes in Israel’s city of Gaza flattened three buildings on Sunday and killed at least 26 people, medical officials said. The Gaza Ministry of Health said 10 women and 8 children were killed and another 50 were injured. I saw a rescuer screaming in the rubble hole. “Can you hear me?” He called out. “Are you okay?” A few minutes later, the first responder managed to pull out the survivor and carry him away on an orange stretcher.