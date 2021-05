Tidy up your iPhone’s home screen with just a few taps. Whether you’re setting up a new iPhone, growing tired of your home screen layout or maybe you’re experimenting with iOS 14’s new custom app icons, the process for moving individual apps around is laborious. But rearranging your home screen doesn’t have to take forever. In fact, Apple added the ability to select and move multiple app icons at the same time with the release of iOS 11 a few years ago. The problem is that Apple didn’t really advertise the capability, and there’s no obvious indicator that moving more than one app at a time is even possible.