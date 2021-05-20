WATCH: Mecole Hardman wins NFL 'race' with blistering 40-yard dash

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf showed he has promise as an elite runner among the world’s fastest sprinters when he ran the 100 meter dash alongside some of the sport’s best at the USA Track & Field Golden Games on Sunday. While Metcalf didn’t run a time that would qualify him for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, his 10.36 seconds run time was impressive despite his 9th place finish, the last spot in his heat. While that may not seem impressive at first glance, remember that Metcalf is very large compared to the average sprinter who train their bodies specifically for these type of events. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds A time of 10.06 or better was needed to qualify for Olympic competition.