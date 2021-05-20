WATCH: Mecole Hardman wins NFL 'race' with blistering 40-yard dash
Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Mecole Hardman heads into his third season with an opportunity to see his role increase following the departure of Sammy Watkins in free agency. On Thursday, Hardman provided a reminder of why the Chiefs drafted him out of Georgia in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In a promotional 40-yard dash "race" presented by Bounty and Bleacher Report for charity, Hardman raced three other young NFL stars, Las Vegas Raiders' wideout Henry Ruggs III, Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.247sports.com