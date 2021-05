I am an award-winning designer, published author, international keynote speaker, and Founder of the Better Ethics and Consumer Outcomes Network (BEACON) Over the last six months, advertising executives and C-suite leaders have had to weather a litany of new privacy regulations and proposals by government officials as well as myriad privacy-protecting enhancements by Big Tech platforms themselves. In some cases, these proposals are upending entire industries—especially marketing and advertising. As we move forward, companies have a choice to make: exist on the edge of compliance, holding on to a dying industry for as long as they can get away with it, or reexamine their data practices and properly address the sweeping differences that are sure to come in the future.