O’Hara senior honored by Sunrise Club, school plans grad activities

High school wrestling can begin in Erie County, thanks to the decrease in the county’s rate of new Covid-19 cases. The Erie County Department of Health had recommended against the wrestling season being held this spring, but said it would revise its recommendation when the rate dropped to less than 100 per 100,000 residents. County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Friday that the rate over the last seven days was 91 cases per 100,000, and the county had moved from "high" risk to "substantial" risk by CDC standards.