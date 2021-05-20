O’Hara senior honored by Sunrise Club, school plans grad activities
TONAWANDA — The Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club presented its Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) Award to Benjamin Kilduff, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara High School, at a breakfast meeting May 12 at the Olympic Restaurant in Kenmore. The award if given to a high school student who has faced many challenges in his or her life and turned the challenges into success academically and socially. Because Benjamin’s talk was given virtually, the framed certificate and monetary award was presented by Principal Mary Holzerland to Benjamin in the school’s garden.wnycatholic.org