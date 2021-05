Two men were injured in an early morning fire that displaced 16 residents at an apartment complex in the Mariner neighborhood south of Everett. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 3:40 a.m. reporting flames visible in a three-story building at the Hangar 128 Apartments in the 13000 block of 8th Ave. W. Two men, who lived in the second-floor unit where the fire started, were injured. One of the men was exposed to smoke and was transported by firefighters to the hospital for evaluation. The other man sustained minor injuries and was treated by firefighters at the scene. There were no other injuries.