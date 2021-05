Chicagoans missed out on the Pitchfork Music Festival last year. It was a huge bummer, because the lineup was great! Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and The National were set to headline. But thankfully, with a glimmer of hope now that adults can get vaccinated anywhere in the U.S., it looks like we can enjoy live music again this summer. Pitchfork Music Festival returns September 10-12, and the lineup did change a bit, though. Sorry, you won’t get to belt out “Maps” at Union Park this year.