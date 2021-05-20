newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

So You Bought a Fixer-Upper to Save Money—Here Are the Projects to Prioritize

WALA-TV FOX10
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're embarking on renovations on a tight budget, it can be hard to decide what to do first. We asked experts to identify the best projects for your wallet and your home.

www.fox10tv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixer Upper#Renovations#Money#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
ShoppingLaredo Morning Times

Save food while you save money on this 14-piece Rubbermaid set

You know you’re an adult when you get balls-to-the-walls excited about a great deal on a Rubbermaid set. But, here we are. It’s happening. Whether you’re using these remarkably well-made BPA-free plastic containers for last night’s chili or odds ‘n’ ends around the house, you can rest assured knowing you’ve got a lot of storage on hand.
Posted by
Ekingwrites

5 Small Kitchen Appliances That Make Cooking Easier And Save You Money

Smart investments in your kitchen make these daily tasks easier. If you want to be healthier and save money, the best place to start is in your kitchen. Cooking skills are more important than ever. With the cost of food skyrocketing and the quality of fast food diminishing, cooking is a skill of the future.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

Your Guide to Buying a Home That's a Fixer-Upper

Buying a fixer-upper is an exciting opportunity to create your dream home by reimagining one that's already full of history and charm into something unique to you. Fixer-uppers are homes that are bought with the intention of making some serious changes, and this is because they're most often older houses in great locations with "good bones" (also known as a sturdy foundation and structure) that are in dire need of updates. From new plumbing and a fresh paint job to some knocked-down walls and décor that's all your own, you can transform an older home into something that's truly unique.
Personal FinancePosted by
K945

10 things That I Did to Help Me Save Money

Hi, my name is Krystal, I'm a millennial, and last year I was a first-time homebuyer. My fiancé and I decided to take our would-be wedding money and instead, have a nice down payment to purchase a home. Unfortunately for me, my fiancé had to have "that talk" with me...
Apartment Therapy

Here’s an Easy, Money-Saving Hack for That Knitting Hobby You Took Up Last Year

Raise your hand if you started knitting last year in an effort to pass the time. Yeah, me too — and while it certainly felt cozy and quaint to curl up with my knitting kit as I watched sitcom reruns late into the night, I found that one of the best ways to stay motivated with my knitting project was to judge it by how much smaller the ball of yarn got as I went. Finishing a knitting project is satisfying, sure, but it might not happen for a while. Finishing a ball of yarn? Think of that as a mile post celebrating the work you’ve done so far, halfway through the marathon.
EconomyMercury News

Flip that fixer: Pros offer 10 top flip tips for that fixer-upper

Matt Lavinder is living the dream. He’s the founder of New Again Houses, which buys old houses and fixes them up for today’s buyers. “I’m not sure I see it that way,” he says, laughing. So maybe his job isn’t always a trip to the ice cream parlor, but who...
Cell Phonesthenewswheel.com

Apps to Help You Save Money on Road Trips

While driving can be an affordable way to travel, you can easily go over budget when enjoying a road trip. Luckily, thanks to your smartphone’s app store, you’ve got plenty of ways to save money on your travel expenses. Here’s a look at a few apps to download if you’re looking to pinch pennies on your summer vacation.
Trafficaudacy.com

5 easy tips that will help you save money on gas

If you’re trying to budget or be more money-conscious when it comes to your transportation costs, it can be tricky to know where to start. The biggest costs associated with owning a car tend to be somewhat inflexible, and things like your monthly car payment and car insurance payment are not easy to decrease without a certain amount of effort.
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Here's how to save money using bill negotiators

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Broz believes in a bottom line. "I am extremely frugal," Broz laughs. Broz, 43, lives a buttoned-up lifestyle so he and his wife can one day spend their golden years camping. "I just get a lot of happiness from it," Broz said. To keep their budget happy,...
Personal Financegoodmenproject.com

The No-Spend Challenge: 9 Rules To Help You Save Money

Do you like testing yourself and setting up challenges that help you better your life? Then a no-spend challenge might be the perfect way to improve your personal finances!. Not everyone has the motivation or excitement when it comes to budgeting their money, which is perfectly normal. But if you...
EconomyThrive Global

How To Save Money When You Work From Home

Many companies have started to offer work from home programs for their employees. It might not be all that bad for employees, but not many are accustomed to this option. If you happen to be one of them it could affect your compensation, particularly if you move to a low cost-of-living area but then have your compensation adjusted to that location.
EnvironmentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ways You Can Stop Wasting Food and Save Money

Every year, we throw away tons of food waste, much of it ending up in landfills. Believe it or not, there's more food in landfills than anything else, which produces greenhouse gas methane. There are ways to cut back on food waste, and an added bonus, a family of four...
Gardeningroguevalleymagazine.com

Curb Appeal Gardens Help Homeowners Looking to Sell High

Curb appeal can add tens of thousands of dollars to a home’s sale price and can help ensure the appeal of a home fresh on the market, securing fast and furious bidding from eager potential buyers. A good estimate is that $1K invested in curb appeal planting can return a...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This McDonald's Deal Isn't Saving You As Much Money As You'd Think

In 2018, a judge dismissed a class action lawsuit that had hounded McDonald's for two years. As Eater recapped, the complaint leveled in the lawsuit was that McDonald's had deceived customers with Extra Value Meals when really it would be cheaper — by 11 cents in one case and 41 cents in another — to buy the items individually.