So You Bought a Fixer-Upper to Save Money—Here Are the Projects to Prioritize

Raise your hand if you started knitting last year in an effort to pass the time. Yeah, me too — and while it certainly felt cozy and quaint to curl up with my knitting kit as I watched sitcom reruns late into the night, I found that one of the best ways to stay motivated with my knitting project was to judge it by how much smaller the ball of yarn got as I went. Finishing a knitting project is satisfying, sure, but it might not happen for a while. Finishing a ball of yarn? Think of that as a mile post celebrating the work you’ve done so far, halfway through the marathon.