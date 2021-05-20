Editorial: Unconventional Du Pont likely paved Biden’s path

WILMINGTON – Many have eulogized former Gov. Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV in the days and weeks following his passing earlier this month. I can’t claim to have met the man who so many have recalled fondly as a leader with an insatiable interest, an impulse to tackle the tough work and a desire to keep others joyful. In falling down the late-night wormhole of newspaper articles, history textbooks, YouTube videos and long-forgotten podcasts, I can appreciate how du Pont changed for the better the Delaware in which I’ve lived the majority of my life.