Kyle Higashioka - New York Yankees (vs. Detroit Tigers - SP Jose Urena) I’m somewhat all in on this Yankee game today. The wind is blowing out. It’s not particularly cold (nor is it hot) and Yankee Stadium is becoming the new Coors Field. Higashiaka has home runs in two of his last five games. He’s averaging 7.1 FPPG and currently has a 1.088 OPS. It is usually boom or bust for this kid but against Urena, I think the young catcher goes deep today. His salary is rising across the industry. Roster him now at $ 4,000 on DK because in a few weeks you might see him amongst the elite catchers.