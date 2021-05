A 25-year-old Monroe man reported losing $1,070 after he dropped his wallet on a Lake Erie Transit bus last week. The man told the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office he rode the bus about 3:15 p.m. to withdraw $1,000 from his grandmother’s bank account so she could pay some bills. He added that to $70 he already had. On his way home, he realized the wallet was missing and returned to the bus he rode. He found the wallet with his credit cards and identification inside, but the money was missing.