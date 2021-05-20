2021 Compassionate Champion Award recipients announced
WILMINGTON- Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney announced eight recipients of the Compassionate Champion Awards, the state’s recognition program for organizations and individuals in Delaware providing exemplary trauma-informed care. Each 2021 award winner falls within a distinct category – education, first responder, healthcare, community organization and government – and represent those who go above and beyond in providing compassionate care.delawarebusinesstimes.com