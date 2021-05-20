Paprika Powder Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | McCormick, Rubin Paprika, Heirsfood

According to the new market research report "Essential oils Market by Type (Orange, Lemon, Lime, Peppermint, Citronella, and Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, Health Care), Method of Extraction, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Essential Oils Market size is estimated to be valued USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the essential oils market is estimated to account for 253.2 KT in 2021 and is expected to reach at 345.4 KT by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as a growth in awareness toward preventive healthcare, improvements in the standard of living and rise in double income households, along with increase in demand for aromatherapy are some of the factors driving to the growth of the essential oils market.