From Neal Brown to the Cleveland Browns, the football odyssey continues for linebacker Tony Fields. The Las Vegan who spent his first three years of college football starting and tackling for Arizona in the Pac-12 and was the Big 12's defensive newcomer of the year for West Virginia in 2020 signed his rookie deal with Cleveland Thursday. Fields was a fifth round pick and taken No. 153 overall. Drafted rookies get fixed four-year contracts. According to spotrac.com, Fields is due $3,809,758 total with a signing bonus of $329,758.