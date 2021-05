If your linen closet is stuffed and overflowing, it might be tempting to believe it’s just too small to fulfill its purpose. We get it. It’s challenging to store bulky items including towels, sheets, extra blankets, irons, ironing boards, and toiletries on a mere handful of shelves. Luckily, you can expand the available space in almost any linen closet with a few simple linen closet organization tricks. In fact, if you do nothing else, learning how to fold towels and how to fold fitted sheets will save an abundance of shelf space alone. Add in a few inexpensive items like these best closet organizers that include baskets, bins, closet systems, door racks, and more, and you won’t have to dig through heaps of linens the next time you need your flannel sheets. Read on for our best tips on linen closet organization.