newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Diversity and business success go hand-in-hand

By Maddy Lauria
delawarebusinesstimes.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversity, equity and inclusion aren’t just long overdue in the workplace. They’re key to innovation, excellence and the overall success within a business. “Consider the fact that your organization might only have been doing this for one or two years, definitely less than 10 years. But we have 400 years of a history in this country that perpetuates certain stereotypes, so we have to allow ourselves some space in understanding this,” said Jennifer R. Joe Ph.D., Cohen Family Director of Diversity in the Lerner College of Business at the University of Delaware. “You have to work and be very, very deliberate when you’re trying to encourage perspectives from others.”

delawarebusinesstimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Success#Diversity And Inclusion#Innovation#Business Culture#Business Development#Social Business#Business Research#Delaware Business Times#Ud#Business Strategies#Workplace Culture#Diverse Hiring#Recruiting Approaches#Perspectives#Businesses#Positive Growth#Professionals#Talent#Social Justice#Employers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Three Ways Leaders Can Improve Their One-On-One Communication Skills

Kyle Scott, PhD, is the Vice Chancellor of Strategic Priorities at Lone Star College, where he leads marketing and communications. When we look at communication challenges and opportunities over the past year, we often look at the macro level: How do we communicate with the organization? How do we facilitate team interaction? How do we better engage our external stakeholders? Many of us have spent far less time considering how we can foster more productive one-on-one interactions between supervisors and direct reports.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How To Improve A Company Culture Without Overhauling It: 13 Key Steps

A strong company culture motivates employees and imparts a sense of belonging to the entire organization. Sometimes, though, certain elements of the culture are negative, or even toxic; and it’s up to company leaders to spot these issues and deal with them. Although some company cultures might need a complete...
Economyforeignpolicyi.org

Understanding Digital Marketing and How It Could Help Boost Your Business

With the change everyone faced due to the spread of the virus, COVID-19, businesses are among the most affected fields that reach the point of struggling, and some even lead to being bankrupt. The abrupt changes in this world had created a big impact in the business sector that some establishments were not able to rise above the difficulty and were urged to close down their shops permanently.
EconomyAugusta Free Press

3 smart strategies to overcome financial difficulties in your business

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the business world getting more competitive than ever, it is natural for many businesses to lose their footing and encounter financial setbacks. Regardless of how long they have been operating, it is common for companies to get into financial difficulties and find unexpected holes in their budget. Successful entrepreneurs know that the best way to control this situation is to address the problem as quickly as possible before it spirals out of control. If you are a business owner currently struggling to make ends meet, here are some valuable strategies for you to consider.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Learning From The Past To Future-Proof Your Customer Service Operation

President and CEO at Calabrio. The year 1918 was an impactful one for the customer service professionals of the era. Calls were coming in faster than customer service workers could keep up. The global Spanish Flu pandemic drove people to use new technology to conduct business they had normally handled in person. And that influx of callers placed an unprecedented strain on customer service workers.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Fostering An Entrepreneurial Spirit In The Workplace Is No Longer An Option, It’s A Necessity

Andrew is a veteran human resources leader and Chief Human Resources Officer at BVI, a leading global ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Who comes to mind when you are asked to name an entrepreneur? Silicon Valley icons like Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Apple’s Steve Jobs or Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg? Or maybe it’s Jane, the person who opened a much-needed, constantly crowded, line-around-the-block restaurant in your hometown? All these are perfectly fine answers that have one thing in common: They founded their own businesses, taking on all the risks and, thus, are reaping most of the rewards.
MinoritiesPosted by
WWD

Glossier Renews Grant Program for Black-owned Businesses

Glossier is giving another round of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses. In a blog post published on Glossier’s website today, founder and chief executive officer Emily Weiss revealed that the brand’s Grant Program for Black-owned Beauty Businesses would be reprised for 2021. Applications are accessible on Glossier’s website and will be open until May 27.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Businesses Can Harness The Power Of Growth-Hacking

It is no secret that organizational growth is one of the hardest things for businesses to navigate. Growth isn’t something that just happens overnight. In fact, growing a business is an art form, so much so that the term “growth hacking” was invented more than a decade ago with the sole purpose of describing the ways in which a business can carefully craft strategies and processes that focus solely on just that - growth.
EconomyMySanAntonio

This Innovative Technology Will Level Up Your Franchise Businesses

Franchises have been growing in popularity rapidly over the past few decades. The International Franchise Association’s Franchise Business Economic Outlook for 2020 projected that the number of franchised businesses in the U.S. would increase by 1.5 percent to a total of 785,316 — adding 232,000 jobs a year to reach a total of 8.6 million employees across the industry.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How This Entrepreneur Turns Struggling Brands Into Growing Businesses

The rate of startup success is 90%. With those kinds of odds you may be hesitant to make the leap into entrepreneurship. However, half of all startups will survive for at least five years. From that perspective, it starts to become clear that many startups face challenges from going from an early-stage startup to one that can breakout. They develop their products and ideas and then run out of time trying to scale and build market share.
Economycpapracticeadvisor.com

Onboarding and Offboarding Employees: Why Getting it Right Matters

The first few weeks on the job are critical for your employees. Among the many impressions they are getting and giving, CPAs will be assessing what their future at your firm may look like. When employee onboarding is done well, new recruits settle in quickly, become productive in their roles...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Five Ways to Retain Female Talent in Your Organization

Many companies realize the importance of fostering an environment that focuses on a diverse and inclusive culture. It’s increasingly understood that an effective way to foster diversity and inclusion is to create a work environment that women are able to grow in and make positive, impactful contributions. Women currently make up over half of the U.S. workforce according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and that percentage is expected to grow over the next few years. In addition, they’re educated – women earn fifty-seven percent of degrees. Focusing on them as highly skilled contributors to your organization is simply good business practice.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Top Challenges For HR Professionals Coming Out Of Covid-19

Eric Friedman is the Founder and CEO of eSkill, a global leader in skills testing and behavioral assessment solutions for employers. Before Covid-19, companies tended to assess employees on whether they had the capabilities the organization needed to meet its strategic goals. While that is still true today, companies also understand that they need to assess the soft skills and behavioral skills employees need to function in an evolving work environment.
Economytwollow.com

What Are the Key Benefits of Efficient Marketing?

Marketing refers to the act of attracting buyers and sellers through different channels. It is often done through the use of advertising, word of mouth, sales promotion, price matching, and other direct marketing techniques. Marketing involves many factors such as product demand, brand image, and public perception. Popular new techniques of marketing is to use some third party social media sites like socialwick.
Public HealthInc.com

How to Recruit and Retain Talent in Post-Pandemic America

Human Resources management and People Directors know it. Simply put, there is not enough talent supply to meet demand -- and there may not be any time soon. According to Agari, "the most recent jobs data put the national unemployment rate at 3.6%, the lowest it's been in half a century. Across the country, there are more open jobs than people without work. That means employers in industries from tech to teaching to trucking are having trouble finding the right people and keeping them once they're hired."
hrdive.com

Public, peer-led encouragement can boost workers, study says

When one coworker publicly endorses another's contributions, both parties benefit, April research from the University of Notre Dame revealed, as such a move enhances both individuals' status and recognition in the workplace. Such held true in the study even when someone of lower status in the workplace amplified the ideas...