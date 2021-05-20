CHEVY NCS AT COTA: Team Chevy Advance
RACE #14 – CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS. For the first time in NASCAR’s history, all three NASCAR national series will head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The inaugural NASCAR race weekend on the 3.426-mile/20-turn undulating road course features the 68-lap/231-mile NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) EchoPark Texas Grand Prix on Sunday, May 23. The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) events will make for an action-packed doubleheader on Saturday, May 22.speedwaymedia.com