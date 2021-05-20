Manitoba announces record-high 603 new cases of COVID-19 May 20
Manitoba announced a record-high of 603 new cases of COVID-19 May 20, as the pandemic’s third wave stretches intensive care unit capacity in the province to the limit. 409 of the new cases were in Winnipeg, with 97 in the southern health region, 41 in Prairie Mountain, 36 in the north and 20 in the Interlake-Eastern health region. One previously announced case was removed from the total for a net daily increase of 602. Manitoba has had 46,916 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.www.thompsoncitizen.net