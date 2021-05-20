newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Manitoba announces record-high 603 new cases of COVID-19 May 20

By Ian Graham
thompsoncitizen.net
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManitoba announced a record-high of 603 new cases of COVID-19 May 20, as the pandemic’s third wave stretches intensive care unit capacity in the province to the limit. 409 of the new cases were in Winnipeg, with 97 in the southern health region, 41 in Prairie Mountain, 36 in the north and 20 in the Interlake-Eastern health region. One previously announced case was removed from the total for a net daily increase of 602. Manitoba has had 46,916 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

www.thompsoncitizen.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Winnipeg#Lynn Lake#Moose#Manitobans#Pukatawagan#Northerners#Northern Manitoba#Deaths#Active Cases#Northern Residents#Southern#Active Infections#Piwin Cree Nation#South Indian Lake#Unit#Mid December#Thompson Mystery Lake#Prairie Mountain#Grand Rapids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Cattaraugus County records 102nd COVID-19 death; 16 new cases

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported another resident’s death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 16 new cases. The health department reported a 50-year-old male suffering from COVID-19 developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome his illness. It was the 102nd death of a county resident from the coronavirus since April 23, 2020.
Public Healthcalculatedriskblog.com

May 6th COVID-19 Vaccinations, New Cases, Hospitalizations

President Biden has set two vaccinations goals to achieve by July 4th:. 1) 70% of the population over 18 has had at least one dose of vaccine, and. 2) 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. 1) 57.0% of the population over 18 has had at...
Public Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

Manitoba, Nova Scotia cracking down amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Manitoba introduced tougher COVID-19 public health measures and Nova Scotia announced it would restrict entry amid a surge in infections, as Ottawa introduced new ways for small and medium businesses to access rapid tests to thwart workplace outbreaks. Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer, called the recent...
Maine Stateboothbayregister.com

May 7 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list, May 7, of COVID-19 cases in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,043 cases, 32...
Public Healththechronicle-online.com

May 7: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit. Of the region’s 3,310 cases since the pandemic began, 3,165 were considered resolved while 89 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 415 have screened positive for a variant of concern. Dr....
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 156 million and India counts record of 414,000 new cases in a day

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 156 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.25 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 32.6 million cases and 580,063 deaths, or about a fifth of the worldwide tallies. India is second to the U.S. by cases at 21.5 million and third by fatalities at 234,083. India added a record of 414,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, a fresh global record, and almost 4,000 deaths, according to its health ministry. Those numbers are widely held to be greatly undercounted given the stress on its healthcare system. Western countries have sent aid to help the nation of almost 1.4 billion's hospitals, which are short on oxygen and other lifesaving equipment and medicines. Brazil is third with 15 million cases and second by fatalities at 416,949. Mexico has the fourth-highest death toll at 218,173 and 2.4 million cases, or 15th highest tally. The U.K. has 4.4 million cases and 127,843 deaths, the fifth-highest in the world and highest in Europe.
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

Alberta identifies 2,042 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Red Deer now has more than 900 active COVID-19 cases. The city reached 911 cases on Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. This is 25 more active cases than Friday. Red Deer has a total of 3,973 recovered cases and 37 deaths. Provincially, 2,042 new COVID-19...
Public Health895thelake.ca

No New Cases Of COVID-19

For the first time in over two months there were no reports of COVID-19 in the region. In the meantime the Northwestern Health Unit says it has administered over 31 thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in their catchment area. In the Kenora area Health Unit staff are immunizing about...
Public Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

Alberta and Manitoba intensive care units feeling strain of COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Alberta and Manitoba warned Monday that they were reaching new peaks for intensive care admissions, even as more stable case counts and expanded vaccine rollouts buoyed hopes in several other provinces. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province's intensive care units were currently treating more than 240...
Public Healthwpr.org

Wisconsin Records 662 New COVID-19 Cases As Infection Rate Stagnates

New reports of COVID-19 cases are averaging around 600 per day in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 662 new cases of the disease Friday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 588 daily cases. There has been little change in the last two weeks; on April 24, the state's seven-day average was 620.
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Prisons push Thailand's COVID-19 cases to new daily high

Health authorities in Thailand reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases on Monday, doubling the previous daily record set last week. Over 70% of Monday’s increase -- 6,853 cases -- came from …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Public HealthFronteras Desk

Sonora Now 1 Of 14 Mexican States At Green, Lowest COVID-19 Risk

Sonora, Arizona’s neighbor to the south, is now at green, or low risk, on the Mexican pandemic semáforo — or traffic light — scale. It’s one of 14 states with that status, nearly half of Mexico’s 32 states. However, three large Sonoran municipalities — including the capital Hermosillo — remain at yellow, or moderate risk, according to the state’s own scale.
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Americasmycoastnow.com

Province provides $10 million to support Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Canada is getting $10 million from the province to help spread the word about avalanche awareness. About 75 percent of all Canadian avalanche deaths happen in B.C., and about 90 percent of Avalanche Canada’s services are delivered in this province. The province says the grant will allow Avalanche Canada...
Economymygrandeprairienow.com

Western Alberta unemployment drops in April

The unemployment rate in western Alberta dropped in April. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 9.8 per cent, down from 10 per cent in March. This time last year, a full month into the COVID-19 pandemic, the area’s unemployment sat at 10.1 per cent.
Law Enforcementmeadowlakenow.com

RCMP move to end blockade against logging of forest on Vancouver Island

PORT RENFREW, B.C. — The RCMP say they have begun enforcing a court injunction banning blockades of logging activities in an area of western Vancouver Island. In a statement, the RCMP say they are temporarily controlling access to the Fairy Creek Watershed area northeast of Port Renfrew as they enforce the civil injunction.