Manitoba announces record-high 603 new cases of COVID-19 May 20

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 156 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.25 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 32.6 million cases and 580,063 deaths, or about a fifth of the worldwide tallies. India is second to the U.S. by cases at 21.5 million and third by fatalities at 234,083. India added a record of 414,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, a fresh global record, and almost 4,000 deaths, according to its health ministry. Those numbers are widely held to be greatly undercounted given the stress on its healthcare system. Western countries have sent aid to help the nation of almost 1.4 billion's hospitals, which are short on oxygen and other lifesaving equipment and medicines. Brazil is third with 15 million cases and second by fatalities at 416,949. Mexico has the fourth-highest death toll at 218,173 and 2.4 million cases, or 15th highest tally. The U.K. has 4.4 million cases and 127,843 deaths, the fifth-highest in the world and highest in Europe.