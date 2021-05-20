newsbreak-logo
Chelsea charged by FA after players' touchline clash with Daniel Amartey and Leicester stars

By Adam Newson
football.london
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea and Leicester City have been charged by The Football Association following the clash between players, substitutes and coaches during the Blues' 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. Tensions between the sides heading into the game at Stamford Bridge were high following Saturday's FA Cup final. Leicester were victorious at Wembley...

