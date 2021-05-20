Former LSU Duo Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Have Reportedly Begun Throwing Together

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase created one of the most electric passing duos in the history of college football. The general feel is that the pair will quickly be able to find that chemistry once more now that they're NFL teammates in Cincinnati.

But with Chase starting rookie mini camp and Burrow still rehabbing from that torn ACL during the season, there were questions as to when the two would be able to start working out together. Well that answer came a bit sooner than many probably realized.

According to a report from FanNation site AllBengals, Chase and Burrow worked out for the first time this week and even threw during the workout session. Burrow, who has been throwing for months now, is on track to be ready for week one of the NFL season but it's important for him to gain that chemistry back with his old LSU teammate.

That was a key focus during that 2019 offseason as Burrow and the receivers would meet up every Saturday to get route combinations and timing down well before fall camp even started. Chase has said the most difficult part to life in the NFL is quickly picking up the terminology that's used. He has noticed some similarities to what he ran with Burrow at LSU but it's described differently.

"It was a good learning step. We got a lot accomplished but it's the first time learning something new," Chase said. "I learned the new offense, my splits, there's a whole different way in the NFL so we gotta know what the splits are, what the route is so all of that plays a big part."

Chase has already come out and said his goals for the 2021 season are 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns, a feat that certainly won't come close to being accomplished without Burrow. ESPN was a little more reserved in its prediction for Chase's rookie season, thinking more along the lines of 968 yards and six touchdowns, still a very good season.

NFL OTA and minicamps start up on May 24 so the timing couldn't be much better for Burrow and Chase to start building that rapport before then. The Bengals will be must see TV for most LSU fans that want to be taken back to just a little bit of what made that 2019 season so special.