It appears that Ferrari has already allowed a select few to jump behind the wheel of the 812 Competizione, as a video from MotorsportMagazine shows it in action at the track. Unfortunately, there’s no background info on the event of the Prancing Horse’s new supercar, but this is a good opportunity to watch it eat apexes like few exotics can, while screaming its V12 heart out at up to 9,500 rpm, the maximum engine speed.