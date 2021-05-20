newsbreak-logo
Twitter Reacts: Lions Have 'Perfect' Head Coach

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 20 hours ago

Supporters of the Detroit Lions do not appear to be all that disappointed in the rumors that Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell turned down an eight-year contract offer.

In just a few short months, head coach Dan Campbell has worked to endear himself to a fanbase in search of a winner in Motown.

“This place has been kicked, it’s been battered, it’s been bruised and I can give you coach-speak all day long, ‘Hey, we’re gonna win this many games.’ None of that matters and you don’t want to hear it anyway. You’ve had enough of that s**t. Excuse my language," he said at his opening press conference. "This team is going to take on the identity of this city. This city’s been down and it found a way to come up. It’s found a way to overcome adversity. ... We’re gonna kick you in the teeth and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you. When you knock us down, we’re gonna get up and when we get up we’re going to bite a kneecap off.”

CBS Sports analyst Dennis Dodd turned some heads this week when he expressed on Wednesday, "In the offseason, he (Matt Campbell) turned down an eight-year, $68.5 million offer from the Lions -- apparently, with full control, I haven't confirmed that -- to stay at Iowa State."

Despite potentially securing the services of one of the hottest names in college football, Detroit's front office decided to turn to a former NFL player to turn around its fortunes.

Here is a sample of the response from social media regarding Campbell reportedly turning down an offer from the Lions.

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

