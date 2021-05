Both at home and away I prefer not to stand out in a crowd. That may just be the introvert in me, but there are also clear benefits to attempting to blend in when you travel. We're all familiar with the image of the obnoxious tourist from comedy films: bright Hawaiian print shirt, camera around the neck, eating at familiar chain restaurants, wearing a fanny pack, and loudly proclaiming how everything is better at home. While I would hazard a guess that no one reading this article fits that profile, there are also less obvious signs that mark us as outsiders when we travel.