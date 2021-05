The 7th Annual Clay's Golf and Guitars is coming up on Saturday, May 22, at the Northridge Country Club. Registration will get underway at 8 AM for this four-man scramble with the tee-off beginning at 9 AM. Proceeds of the golf tournament will benefit Haven Homes. There will also be a raffle for 4 Dream Vacations, tickets are $100, and stick around for an outdoor concert to end the day featuring the #1 touring Journey Tribute Band "Escape." These California musicians have been playing festivals, arenas, private parties, and other musical venues for years. So, get ready to rock out at Clay's Golf and Guitars!