Agriculture

Wet weeks split state’s planting season in two

panolian.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause it is the first crop planted starting in March, Mississippi corn is in much better shape than other row crops struggling with the challenges of wet, cool weather. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released estimates May 16 that indicate 97% of the state’s corn is in the ground, and 83% appears to be in good or excellent condition. Of Mississippi’s other primary row crops, rice is 89% planted, soybean is 72% planted, and cotton is 49% planted.

State
Mississippi State
#Row Crops#Weather Conditions#Normal Conditions#Msu Extension Service#Usda#Rice Planting#Planting Intentions#Plant Acres#Dry Conditions#Grain Crops Agronomist#Spring#Cotton Seed#Cotton Acreage#Mississippi Corn#Growers#Cotton Farmers#Replanting#Soil Types#Warmer Temperatures#Rice Fields
