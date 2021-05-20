Wet weeks split state’s planting season in two

The majority of Iowa saw some rain over the past week and this was welcomed by farmers with crops in the field. “Many farmers across Iowa were grateful for the much-needed rainfall we received over the weekend,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “With cooler and drier conditions for much of the last week, farmers made significant planting progress and are ahead of schedule this year.” According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report for the week ending May 9, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Other than planting, field activities included spraying and applying anhydrous and dry fertilizer. Statewide an estimated 86 percent of the corn crop has been planted, 10 days ahead of the five-year average. North central and central Iowa farmers have less than 10 percent of their expected corn crop remaining to be planted. Corn emergence improved to 22 percent, an increase of 20 percentage points from the previous week. Just over two-thirds of the expected soybean crop has been planted, 15 days ahead of the five-year average. Six percent of the expected soybean crop has emerged, five days ahead of normal. Iowa’s first oat crop condition rating of the season came in at two percent very poor, four percent poor, 36 percent fair, 51 percent good and seven percent excellent. The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.