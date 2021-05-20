CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid

Although it's a different company and a short line now, the grand old name of the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad is associated with news headlines. The Harrison County Development Commission (HCDC) and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors are pleased to announce that The Chicago Rock Island & Pacific Railroad LLC based in Hernando, Mississippi will begin operation of the Gulf and Ship Island Railroad along the Seaway lead in the Bernard Bayou industrial park. This restored rail line in partnership with the Kansas City Southern railroad will restore service to the tenants in the industrial park that has been missing for over 5 years. The Rock will serve existing business and together with HCDC will work on business recruiting efforts to attract more rail customers to the area.