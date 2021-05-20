newsbreak-logo
Get to know the 2021 Pierre School Board candidates

By Jody Heemstra
 21 hours ago

The joint Pierre City and Pierre School Board election will be held June 8, 2021. Five people are running for two, three year terms on the Pierre School Board. The five candidates are:. Paul Giovanetti. Randy Hartmann. Dennis James. Bree Oatman. Lindsay Strofus. DRG Media Group News and Farm director...

