newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, CO

May showers got you down? Here’s what to do this weekend

By Jefferson Geiger
Summit Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Summit County seems like it’s been rainier than usual this week. I understand that precipitation is a vital part of the ecosystem, but it’s hard not to feel bummed about the lack of sunshine and revert to a winter hibernation mode of hot beverages, warm blankets and not wanting to leave the couch. Yet restless legs might find themselves at odds with the weather forecast.

www.summitdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
County
Summit County, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Ski Area#Television Programs#Happy Hour#Hot Legs#Hot Food#Rainier#Highside Brewing#Alley Bar Grill#Passholders#Alpine Bank#The Summit Daily News#Explore Summit#New Belgium Brewing Co#Umbrella Academy#Weekend Meals#This Week#Precipitation#Warm Blankets#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Netflix
Related
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Frisco, COtownoffrisco.com

Frisco Nordic Center

The Frisco Nordic Center is closed for the season. Maintain at least six feet of distance from others not in your group. Face coverings are required at the Frisco Nordic Center when guests are unable to maintain six feet of physical distance from others, including outdoors. Stay home if you...