Campbell County Health is proud of its employees, and we want the CCH family and the Campbell County community to know about the good work that they do for this organization. Introducing Karen Austin, MT(ASCP), a Medical Technologist in the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Laboratory. Karen has a bachelor’s of science degree in Medical Technology from the University of Wyoming. Karen has worked in the Lab for nearly 20 years, but has been in health care for 36 years.