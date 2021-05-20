Manifold Garden (PS5) Review – What a Long, Strange Trip
Released in 2019 to overwhelmingly positive feedback, Manifold Garden has arrived on the PlayStation 5 to once again challenge players with its unique take on the puzzle-adventure genre. It’ll stump you in (mostly) all the right ways, but more importantly, it will leave you questioning if something infinite really is as endless as you’ve been made to believe. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to Manifold Garden, there’s never been a better time to jump in.cogconnected.com