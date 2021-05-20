newsbreak-logo
Manifold Garden (PS5) Review – What a Long, Strange Trip

By Rhett Waselenchuk
cogconnected.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased in 2019 to overwhelmingly positive feedback, Manifold Garden has arrived on the PlayStation 5 to once again challenge players with its unique take on the puzzle-adventure genre. It’ll stump you in (mostly) all the right ways, but more importantly, it will leave you questioning if something infinite really is as endless as you’ve been made to believe. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to Manifold Garden, there’s never been a better time to jump in.

cogconnected.com
Spider-Man! Spider-Man! Does whatever a spider can! But the question is: can we replicate Spider-Man's web in real life?. YouTuber Built IRL tries to do so in this exciting video. At first, he tries creating artificial silk from scratch. Although he does produce a string it's really not sturdy and breaks as soon as you barely touch it.