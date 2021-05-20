newsbreak-logo
Really, Just How ‘Concerned’ Are the Trolls Criticizing This Pregnant Weightlifter?

By Ellen Niz
SheKnows
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn yet another day of social media trolls shaming moms for their choices, an eight-months-pregnant weightlifter is showcasing some of the hateful comments she receives on the workout posts she shares. Fitness trainer Yanyah Milutinović recently posted on Instagram a video of herself lifting weights and exercising with pop-up bubbles of the nasty notes she gets about how she is “putting her baby’s life in danger” and saying she is “going to give the baby whiplash.”

