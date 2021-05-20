Really, Just How ‘Concerned’ Are the Trolls Criticizing This Pregnant Weightlifter?
In yet another day of social media trolls shaming moms for their choices, an eight-months-pregnant weightlifter is showcasing some of the hateful comments she receives on the workout posts she shares. Fitness trainer Yanyah Milutinović recently posted on Instagram a video of herself lifting weights and exercising with pop-up bubbles of the nasty notes she gets about how she is “putting her baby’s life in danger” and saying she is “going to give the baby whiplash.”www.sheknows.com