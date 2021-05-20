Really, Just How ‘Concerned’ Are the Trolls Criticizing This Pregnant Weightlifter?

While looking back at herself ’20 years ago,’ actress Eva Mendes admitted she suffered a lot of ‘insecurities’ and distress over how she looked at the time. “Just came across this picture from a movie that was almost 20 years ago,” Eva Mendes wrote on May 6. The 47-year-old actress celebrated #ThrowBackThursday by sharing a still from what appears to be Once Upon A Time In Mexico (per E! News) to her Instagram. While many would look at this photo and see a glamorous young actress, Eva admitted there was a lot of turmoil going on behind those eyes. “I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird’ and that my bone structure was odd …yadda yadda ..you know all those insecurities that a 26-year-old can have.”