UPDATE: Two Colorado Backcountry Users Won’t Go to Jail After Triggering Avalanche
Evan Hannibal and Tyler Dewitt reached an out-of-court settlement to avoid paying $168,000 in restitution from damage that resulted after the pair triggered an avalanche above Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel. The slide destroyed an expensive avalanche mitigation system and covered a frontage road. The misdemeanor charges against the two backcountry users were also dropped, resulting in no jail time for the snowboarders.www.skimag.com