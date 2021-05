Penelope Ruth Williams, daughter of Virginia Lee Mosher and Arthur Powell Williams, has passed away. A long-time resident of Montecito, Penelope owned and operated some of Santa Barbara’s most well-known and renowned restaurants, including Penelope’s which drew national acclaim and was voted one of California’s top fifty restaurants, The Harbor Restaurant located on Stearns Wharf, the bar-lounge Pepper’s, and the pub Gallagher’s, both on State Street. After many years in the business, Penelope transitioned to a career in real estate during which she oversaw the sale of several of Montecito’s premier estates.