Economy

10 Business Leaders Share Their Best Tips For Creating An Effective Webinar

By Expert Panel
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Webinars have increased in popularity since the world has gone virtual and they’re only expected to maintain their prevalence. Many companies are now looking to create webinars to expand their reach, connect with their audience and establish themselves as industry thought leaders. When done correctly, these virtual sessions can be...

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
Beauty & FashionEssence

Brown Girl Jane Founders Share Their Tips for Growing & Scaling Your Business

What came into fruition in January 2020, has quickly blossomed into a disruptive force in the beauty industry. It’s been a little over a year and a half since three Spelman alumni came together to launch Brown Girl Jane. What came into fruition in January 2020, has quickly blossomed into a disruptive force in the beauty industry. The plant-based wellness and beauty brand focuses on putting Black women’s needs at the forefront of their collection of CBD products while investing in Black women businesses along the way. The three founders of Brown Girl Jane each brought their different expertise to help launch and grow their business.
Small Businesstmj4.com

Digital Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

Many people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you may be surprised to hear that job openings are currently at an all-time high. For small business owners, this makes it more difficult to find quality employees that can help their business recover from the past year. Joining us today is Vertz Marketing President Tim Vertz, and he will share some great digital marketing tips that will help your small business recruit new employees without costing a fortune.
Technologyvendingtimes.com

Webinar to explore the business case for avatars

Will avatars be the next game changer for the highly competitive retail, foodservice, banking, health care and hospitality industries?. A free, one-hour webinar on June 8 at 11 a.m. ET will educate decision makers on how avatars can help them become more data driven with cross-sell and up-sell capabilities while building brand loyalty.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Three Tips For Marketing In A Digital Transformation Boom

David Greenberg is the senior VP of marketing at Act-On Software with more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience. Marketing has become so synonymous with technology that it’s hard to see where one begins and the other ends. According to the “godfather of martech,” Scott Brinker, there were a total of 8,000 martech solutions available on the market in 2020. As marketing continues to expand into the digital world, it’s crucial for marketers to continue to harness technology for good.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Email Marketing Statistics for Small Business Owners

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Social media may be the shiny red ball in the marketing world. But the humble email has considerable power. In fact, 54% of small business owners still list email marketing as their most important tool for increasing sales.
Economyforeignpolicyi.org

Understanding Digital Marketing and How It Could Help Boost Your Business

With the change everyone faced due to the spread of the virus, COVID-19, businesses are among the most affected fields that reach the point of struggling, and some even lead to being bankrupt. The abrupt changes in this world had created a big impact in the business sector that some establishments were not able to rise above the difficulty and were urged to close down their shops permanently.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Five Digital Strategies For Improving The B2B Buying Experience

Marie Hattar is CMO at Keysight Technologies, responsible for brand and global marketing efforts. With highly technical solutions, a multitude of decision-makers and large budgets at stake, the B2B buying experience has historically been complex. In fact, when CEB asked senior executives to describe solutions purchasing in one word, responses to its survey (via the Harvard Business Review) included “awful,” painful” and “frustrating.”
Cell Phoneshackernoon.com

How To Create a Tip Calculator with Flutter

In this tutorial, you will learn to create your app with Flutter, which can help you calculate tips (when you buy chips, ha-ha). In this process, you will explore a few interesting things from the Flutter stack:. What is a widget?. What build method does?. Hot Reload - one of...
Small Businessfashionweekdaily.com

Victoria Kennedy, the PR expert shares useful tips to develop businesses

Developing a business may not be as easy as starting it. At times it can be quite challenging because it involves several factors like getting clients, attracting investors, building a brand image, maintaining a positive impression in the public eye, etc. Victoria Kennedy, an American entrepreneur, and PR expert believes that effective PR strategies can help any kind of business scale up exponentially. Her PR agency, Victorious PR stands as an example of this. Since its inception in 2019, Victorious PR managed to generate a 6-figure revenue in just 90 days and now is on the verge of becoming a million-dollar business. Victoria Kennedy, founder, and CEO of victorious PR is a regular contributor to reputed publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur magazine, ABC, Inman News, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, and more. She is a leading TEDx speaker and the official brand ambassador for Inman. Her entrepreneurial success was featured in more than 200 globally renowned publications and podcasts. Through her PR agency, Victoria Kennedy works with reputed organizations like Forbes and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

3 Ways for Business Owners to Adapt Post-Crisis

Small businesses across America are revalidating the essential lesson of Charles Darwin and driving the post-crisis economic rebound in the process. The term “small business” covers half the American workforce, in tens of millions of companies that made it through the darkest days of the pandemic. It sweeps in more than 4 million owners who chose to start a new venture in 2020 — the largest single-year increase in new business originations in at least a decade, and perhaps ever, according to data from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Soon to follow are all the entrepreneurs who are watching a post-crisis world take shape and preparing to place that proverbial bet on themselves.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

How To Create A System For Using Productivity Tools Effectively

Founder and CEO at Redbrick, the parent to a growing portfolio of digital companies, Tobyn is responsible for business strategy and growth. Productivity tools have become an increasingly popular way to streamline work. During the past year, they have also been vital in allowing many people to work together remotely. However, with so many different options to choose from, I think we’re coming dangerously close to overcorrecting. Research by App Annie found that installations of business and productivity apps increased 35% last year. And people are spending 30% more time in apps than they did in 2019.
EconomyForbes

Six Tips For Creating An Effective PR Pitch

Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations, an award winning PR firm for innovators and their mission driven startup companies. Whether you’re working with a new or existing client, the job of pitching media doesn’t change. What should change every time, however, is how you approach the process. A standard,...
Technologypctonline.com

Next Target Specialty Products Business Growth Webinar is on ILT Technology

What: The Newest Innovation in Insect Light Trap Technology Business Growth Webinar. When: Thursday, May 20, 10:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CST/ 1:30 pm EST. Speaker: Target Specialty Products' Proprietary Products Manager, Mark Jull. Description: Join Target Specialty Products Proprietary Manager Mark Jull on May 20 for the next Business...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

3 Tips For Creating A Part-Time, Million Dollar Business

The pandemic has bred a new type of professional: the part-time entrepreneur. According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, part-time workers comprise about 17% of the total U.S. workforce. Not all entrepreneurs are able to jump right into full-time business ownership, whether it's due to financial stability, needing benefits, juggling a full-time job, or being a full-time parent.
Career Development & Advicebenefitnews.com

Using data to create a more effective benefits design

Human resource leaders had to reexamine their employee benefits offerings amid the pandemic, with greater emphasis on improving employee health and well-being instead of boosting productivity, a recent survey across industries commissioned by Artemis Health shows. But often, these leaders lack the data insights to craft competitive benefits packages — and it’s holding them back from their larger goals.
EconomyConscious Life News

Jason Kulpa Shares 6 Tips to Build a Community Around Your Business

Humans are naturally attracted to being part of a community. That’s why so many communities thrive on social media. A community is simply described as a group of people with a common interest. When that interest is in your business, the results can be phenomenal. Building a community around your business can translate to more significant lead generation, customer retention, brand visibility, and more. In this article, the founder and former CEO of UE.co, Jason Kulpa, shares his tips for community building.
Internetaithority.com

Simplr’s New Conversational Commerce Suite Helps Brands Convert More Buyers and Drive Repeat Purchases Through Exceptional Customer Service

With brands facing increased pressure to deliver always-on, exceptional customer service that increases revenue, Simplr‘s Conversational Commerce Suite offers a set of capabilities that combine technology, people, and data to help CX and digital teams provide premium customer service levels that make buying easier for customers, and drive revenue for their brands.
TechnologyPosted by
Hacker Noon

5 Effective Ways to Use Geomarketing to Boost Conversions

The advent of digital technology has seemingly leveraged geomarketing for companies of different scales to tap its benefits. This marketing technique uses geographic information systems (GIS) and data to facilitate marketing campaigns for firms and their sites. As a result, the global market size for geomarketing will grow from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $32.5 billion by 2025.
Riverdale, ILMcKnight's

Pandemic advice that works: LTC leaders share their experiences in free May 19 webinar

A slate of long-term care leaders will share best practice tips for successfully handling pandemic challenges at the free McKnight’s Women of Distinction Forum on May 19. The first of three, hour-long webinars scheduled for that day, “Addressing pandemic challenges with success” will go live at 11 a.m. ET and carries the ability to earn a continuing education credit. Featured speakers include Covenant Living Communities and Services CEO Terri Cunliffe; Hebrew Home at Riverdale Chief Operating Officer David Pomeranz; Life Plan Communities Senior Vice President/Senior Director Allison Pendroy; and Goodman Group Vice President Kim Te Brugge. There will be time for questions and answers.