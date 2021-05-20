10 Business Leaders Share Their Best Tips For Creating An Effective Webinar

Developing a business may not be as easy as starting it. At times it can be quite challenging because it involves several factors like getting clients, attracting investors, building a brand image, maintaining a positive impression in the public eye, etc. Victoria Kennedy, an American entrepreneur, and PR expert believes that effective PR strategies can help any kind of business scale up exponentially. Her PR agency, Victorious PR stands as an example of this. Since its inception in 2019, Victorious PR managed to generate a 6-figure revenue in just 90 days and now is on the verge of becoming a million-dollar business. Victoria Kennedy, founder, and CEO of victorious PR is a regular contributor to reputed publications like Forbes, Entrepreneur magazine, ABC, Inman News, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, and more. She is a leading TEDx speaker and the official brand ambassador for Inman. Her entrepreneurial success was featured in more than 200 globally renowned publications and podcasts. Through her PR agency, Victoria Kennedy works with reputed organizations like Forbes and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.