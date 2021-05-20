Heidi Sabertooth and Drakkar Noir release murky split EP, 'The Sleep of Reason'
Drakkar Noir and Heidi Sabertooth have joined forces for the first time to release a split EP brimming with moody techno and electro cuts. The Sleep of Reason is inspired by a famous Goya etching, “The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters”. Intended as a homage to a visionary artist, the duo use primarily analog hardware and synthesisers to concoct a wicked formula. With each artist contributing four tracks, there are plenty of murky numbers to keep you dancing until the early hours.earmilk.com