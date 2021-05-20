newsbreak-logo
Heidi Sabertooth and Drakkar Noir release murky split EP, 'The Sleep of Reason'

By Beth Taylor
earmilk.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDrakkar Noir and Heidi Sabertooth have joined forces for the first time to release a split EP brimming with moody techno and electro cuts. The Sleep of Reason is inspired by a famous Goya etching, “The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters”. Intended as a homage to a visionary artist, the duo use primarily analog hardware and synthesisers to concoct a wicked formula. With each artist contributing four tracks, there are plenty of murky numbers to keep you dancing until the early hours.

