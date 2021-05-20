Heidi Sabertooth and Drakkar Noir release murky split EP, 'The Sleep of Reason'

When we might need it most, Sadurn and Ther’s split EP returns this month on Dead Definition. Recorded in a West Philadelphia basement on 2018’s winter solstice, then released a month later, the tape intertwines the talents of Heather Jones and Genevieve DeGroot, whose projects Ther and Sadurn have brought our city so many treasures in the six years past – Jon Cox, another local who records as Mother Moses, contributes as well. Their collaboration comes to life again on new cassettes, remastered by Jones at So Big Auditory, with all proceeds directed to a mutual aid fund run by CBTEL, providing rent support for Black trans people in Philadelphia.