In news that has the potential to totally reshape the worlds of film and television, AT&T will spin off WarnerMedia — the home of Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max streaming and many more — and merge it with Discovery — the home of cable channels like HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, OWN, and their own streaming service, Discovery+. The decision, which reportedly could be official as early as today, comes just three years after AT&T purchased Time Warner in a bid to control the content that people would enjoy on their smartphones or broadband. AT&T spent more than $85 billion acquiring Time Warner, but they are already ready to get out of the complex and costly world of content creation.