SRS Brokers $18 Million Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Nashville

Antioch, Tenn. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of the Shoppes at Hickory Hollow, a 144,469-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in Antioch. The sellers, Mishorim USA Inc., Park One USA Inc. and Gold Investments USA Inc., sold the property to an entity doing business as FNRP CV LLC for $18 million. The center is situated at 5319 Mount View Road next to Mount View and Bell roads in metro Nashville. Built in 1986 on approximately 12.9 acres, the center is roughly 97 percent leased to tenants such as Citi Trends, Octapharma Plasma, EmbroidMe, PostalAnnex, Republic Finance and Little Caesars Pizza. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Investment Properties Group represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.