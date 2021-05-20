newsbreak-logo
Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer

By Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir Reuters
Union Leader
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged the risks of cryptocurrencies in an unusual video message on Thursday that also laid out a clearer timetable for the Fed to consider adopting a digital currency of its own. Highlighting the fast advances in financial technology and the potential benefits involved,...

www.unionleader.com
