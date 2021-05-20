Lawmakers haggle over boundaries of mobile sports wagering in Washington
Mobile wagering was a heated topic Wednesday during a joint state Senate committee meeting over how sports betting will be carried out within Washington’s tribal casinos. The latest proposals in negotiated compact amendments between the state and 15 tribes would allow mobile bets to be placed beyond casino floors from adjacent hotels, convention spaces, restaurants, entertainment areas and even parking garages. Such betting would be limited by geofencing — setting a virtual perimeter — that allows mobile apps to be activated only within specific boundaries.www.cdcgamingreports.com