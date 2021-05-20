Lawmakers haggle over boundaries of mobile sports wagering in Washington

State gambling officials and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians have reached an agreement that would allow sports gambling to occur at Northern Quest Resort. A tribal spokesman said Tuesday the move is one of the biggest developments for the Kalispel Tribe since it first got approval in 1998 to build Northern Quest. The Kalispels are one of numerous Washington tribes that have received preliminary approval to pursue sports gambling, said Brian Considine, legislative manager of the Washington State Gambling Commission.