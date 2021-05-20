newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Lawmakers haggle over boundaries of mobile sports wagering in Washington

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile wagering was a heated topic Wednesday during a joint state Senate committee meeting over how sports betting will be carried out within Washington’s tribal casinos. The latest proposals in negotiated compact amendments between the state and 15 tribes would allow mobile bets to be placed beyond casino floors from adjacent hotels, convention spaces, restaurants, entertainment areas and even parking garages. Such betting would be limited by geofencing — setting a virtual perimeter — that allows mobile apps to be activated only within specific boundaries.

www.cdcgamingreports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Mobile Commerce#Republican Lawmakers#Sports Entertainment#Entertainment Apps#Senate S Labor#Mobile Wagering#Mobile Bets#Specific Boundaries#Casino Floors#Restaurants#Entertainment Areas#Convention Spaces#The Senate#Adjacent Hotels#Parking Garages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblinglineups.com

Illinois Sports Betting Breaks Record With $633M Wagered in March

March saw a jump of nearly 25 percent from the disappointing February numbers, but it was a slow month for the entire US industry. Illinois was the third-largest market in the US for the month of March in terms of handle, and it was the second-largest in terms of revenue.
Gamblingwcbe.org

Lawmakers Introduce New Legalized Sports Betting Proposal

Ohio lawmakers are rolling out another proposal to bring legalized sports betting to the state. The latest plan announced Thursday calls for issuing 40 licenses to allow people to place wagers on college and professional sports either online or at casinos, sports bars and betting shops. Backers want to have...
Washington Statecasinoconnection.com

Washington Tribe Agrees to Sports Betting Compact

The Suquamish Tribe is the latest of two Washington tribes to reach a sports betting agreement with the state gambling commission. The commission expects more tribes to follow suit. The Washington Indian Gaming Association’s Executive Director Rebecca George said in a statement: “Today’s announcement that the Suquamish Tribe is the...
Ohio Statevegasslotsonline.com

Ohio Lawmakers Reveal Details of Sports Betting Bill Offering 40 Licenses

After months of hearings and debate, Ohio finally knows what its sports betting market might look like. State lawmakers unveiled SB 176 in the Senate on Thursday, establishing a framework for legal mobile and land-based sports wagering. Each license will carry a fee of $1m renewable every three years. The...
Washington Statekoze.com

Washington moving forward with plans to allow sports gambling

State gambling officials and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians have reached an agreement that would allow sports gambling to occur at Northern Quest Resort. A tribal spokesman said Tuesday the move is one of the biggest developments for the Kalispel Tribe since it first got approval in 1998 to build Northern Quest. The Kalispels are one of numerous Washington tribes that have received preliminary approval to pursue sports gambling, said Brian Considine, legislative manager of the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Ohio Stategambling.com

Ohio Lawmakers Amend Proposed Sports Betting Legislation

The first hearing for Ohio’s new proposed sports betting legislation — SB 176 — on Wednesday was short and to the point. Just two state senators testified — joint sponsors Sen. Nathan Manning (R-District 13), vice chair of the Ohio Senate Select Committee on Gaming, and Sen. Ninaj Artani (R-District 6) — and announced changes to the proposed bill.
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Washington lawmaker planning legislation to curb robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gina Mosbrucker was angry when her elderly parents told her that telemarketers were calling at all hours of the day and night. “It’s wrong to call people. Especially when you’re trying to steal information and you’re trying to scare them,” she said. But Mosbrucker isn’t just a...
Palm Beach, FLcbs12.com

Lawmakers reconvene to debate sports betting compact

(CBS12) — On Monday, lawmakers reconvened in Tallahassee for a special session to debate an online sports betting compact. After a quick ceremonial opening, it's back to work for Florida lawmakers. Over the next few days, they will hammer out how online sports betting will be regulated in Florida. The...
Florida State850wftl.com

Florida lawmakers gamble on sports betting during special session

State lawmakers are taking up a gambling deal during a special session which starts Monday. The deal was signed by Governor DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe legalizing sports betting at the end of April. Republican state Representative Chip LaMarca, of Lighthouse Point, says it’s time for Florida to cash in on the billions. LaMarca says there is support for the measure on both sides of the aisle.
Ohio Stateplaypennsylvania.com

Could Ohio’s Sports Betting Law Bring More Wagering Options to Pennsylvania?

The next domino is about to fall. Last week, senators in Ohio announced a proposal to legalize sports betting in the Buckeye State. According to Legal Sports Report, the initial proposal (which is expected to undergo some revisions) plans for 40 total licenses, with them split evenly between retail and mobile sportsbooks. All of the licenses will be acquired through an open bidding process.
HobbiesKETV.com

Mobile betting and wagers on Husker home games benched

A bill that sets up the framework for voter-approved casinos in Nebraska appears headed to the finish line. But a compromise stripped mobile betting and left wagering on Husker football home games on the sidelines. "We're making sausage here and that's about counting votes," State Sen. Steve Lathrop said. Lathrop...