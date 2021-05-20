newsbreak-logo
Cisterra to Develop 22-Story Retail, Residential Tower in San Diego with Target as Anchor Tenant

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego — San Diego-based Cisterra Development is developing Radian, a planned 255,000-square-foot retail and residential high-rise tower in the Ballpark District of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood. Located along G Street between 9th and 10th avenues, the 22-story tower will feature 241 apartments and ground-floor retail space, which a 36,000-square-foot Target will occupy. Project partners include San Diego-based Carrier Johnston + CULTURE as building architect, Gensler for interior design and Swinerton as the general contractor. ACORE Capital provided construction financing, which CBRE procured, while Berkadia arranged a private family office as a joint-venture partner. The Koman Group and Wermers Properties are also joint-venture partners on the project.

