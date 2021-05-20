newsbreak-logo
Oakland Museum of CA Reopens June 18 w/ Free Weekend

By Becca Bandit
funcheap.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 15 months of closure the Oakland Museum of California is finally reopening its doors on June 18. After more than a year of temporary closure due to the impacts of COVID-19 (plus an aborted attempt to reopen in November with a free weekend that needed to be canceled at the last minute) the OMCA will welcome back members on June 11–13, followed by free weekend access for the general public on Juneteenth weekend from June 18 to June 20.

