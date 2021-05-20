Chilmark Town Column: May 21

They may not all still be together working through math problems, preparing for their Halloween fundraiser, doing weekly cursive lessons with Jill and Cici, or reading Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of Nimh, but they are all members of the Chilmark School Class of 2014 and will be high school graduates in just a couple of weeks. In honor of this momentous occasion, the festivities will begin with a sunset Menemsha Beach picnic reminiscent of the typical Chilmark School end of the year beach get-together they participated in so many times in their earlier years.